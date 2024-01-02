Gaza death toll surges past 22,000: Health Ministry

The Israeli Army killed 207 Palestinians in the past 24 hours in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said, while adding that 338 people were also wounded.

The total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since 7 October now stands at 22,185.

At least 57,000 have been wounded.

The majority of those killed or injured have been women and children.

Meanwhile, air and ground attacks continued across the Strip, including in the south, where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have been directed to seek safety.

Israeli onslaughts against the besieged enclave have displaced more than 90% of the territory’s population, the UN Palestinian refugee agency has announced.

The Israeli assault has also left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recently sounded the alarm on the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, lamenting that four out of “five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are” in the coastal territory.