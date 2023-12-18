Gaza deadliest place for journalists in world: UN

OHCHR confirmed the killing of 50 journalists and media workers, and received information that 30 more may have died, accounting for about 6 percent of all those registered with the Journalists’ Syndicate in Gaza.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, 73 percent of the total number of journalists and media workers killed globally so far in 2023 have been in Gaza.

“Journalists and media workers, utilising a variety of tools, including social media, have kept the world informed in real-time of the horrors that civilians in Gaza are enduring. Their dedication deserves tribute. But one by one, these eyes on the ground are going dark,” the UN office said in a statement.

“Thanks to their work, the world is watching. They must be protected. There must be accountability,” it added.

The Palestinian media office in Gaza announced in a statement on Sunday that at least 92 journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the coastal territory, adding the latest fatalities were journalists Rami Badir and Assem Kamal Musa, who were killed in Israeli raids during the past two days.

“By assassinating journalists, the Israeli occupation is trying to obscure the Palestinian narrative and attempt to obscure the truth, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of our great Palestinian people,” the office added.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the onslaught on Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 51,000 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.