IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Gas leak at Shiraz refinery in southern Iran kills three

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ambulance Iran

The death toll from a gas leak at the Shiraz Oil Refining Company (SORC), in southern Iran, has risen to three, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to Hojjatollah Rezaei, the Deputy Governor of Fars Province for Political, Security, and Social Affairs, two workers initially died at the scene, while nine others were injured and taken to hospitals in Shiraz. One of the injured later succumbed to injuries, bringing the total fatalities to three.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by refinery officials and technical experts.

Despite the accident, operations at the refinery continue without disruption.

The refinery processes 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day, amounting to 2 million tons annually. It receives its crude supply via a 230-kilometer, 10-inch pipeline from the Gachsaran oil fields.

