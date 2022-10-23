Sunday, October 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocal

Funeral held for Iranian soldier killed along Afghanistan border

By IFP Editorial Staff
Funeral held for Iranian soldier killed along Afghanistan border

People in the northeastern Iranian city of Mash’had hold a funeral for a soldier killed by bandits along Iran’s border with Afghanistan.

The funeral for Ahmad Lotfi happened on Sunday morning and pall bearers carried his coffin from Mash’had’s religious center of Mahdieh to the shrine of Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks