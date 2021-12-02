Four Iranians among world’s top Greco-Roman wrestlers

United World Wrestling (UWW) has named top Greco-Roman wrestlers of 2021, who include four Iranians.

Maysam Delkhani crowned the champ in the 63-kg category in Norway competitions, 67-kg Gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics and Norway contests. Mohammadreza Geraee, and Aliakbar Yousefi, the top wrestlers in the 13-kg category in international Norway games, were introduced as the top wrestlers of their own weight category.

Mohammadhadi Saravi, the Toyo bronze medalist and winner of the gold medal in Norway competitions, was also picked as the runner-up in the 97-kg category.

The UWW pays a total cash prize of $600,000 to top wrestlers in ten weight categories in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s competitions. The breakdown of the cash award is as follows:

1st-place wrestler: $10,000

2nd-place wrester: $7,000

3rd-place wrestler: $3,000

United World Wrestling (UWW) is the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling; its duties include overseeing wrestling at the Olympics.

It presides over international competitions for various forms of wrestling, including Greco-Roman wrestling, Freestyle wrestling, Grappling, for men and women, as well as others.

The flagship event of UWW is the Wrestling World Championships. It was formerly known as the FILA ,French: “Fédération Internationale des Luttes Associées”, literally , “International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles”, having assumed its current name in September 2014.