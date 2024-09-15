Sunday, September 15, 2024
Former Tehran mayor asks President Pezeshkian to reverse policies on hijab, internet

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Hijab

Tehran’s former mayor has advised Iran’s newly-elected President Massoud Pezeshkian to shy away from following the restrictive and controlling policies of the former administration on the cyberspace and women’s clothing.

In an interview with the Tehran-based Khabaronline news website on Saturday, Gholamhossein Karbaschi, who is a reformist figure, said, “As for what we think they shouldn’t do, they shouldn’t restrict the internet and put people in a tight spot.”

Karbaschi underscored the significance of not restricting the users’ access or speed on the internet, explaining based on the statistics four million jobs in Iran are directly dependent on the internet.

He also warned the new administration not to tighten the noose on people regarding their clothing and Islamic dress code, or hijab, saying such a move would shatter the confidence of the voters who elected Pezeshkian “merely for his honesty and friendly attitude.”

“People, both men and women, should not be attacked under the guise of clothing, hijab, and attire. Of course, these are basic things,” he said.

On economic issues, Karbaschi said Pezeshkian has to take bold steps and do what is in the best interest of the people and remove “the obstacles and problems created by the system, noting the domestically-created economic restrictions are often more hampering than Western sanctions and macroeconomic problems.”

