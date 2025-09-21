IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Former MP: Iran should consider talks if Trump requests meeting in New York

By IFP Editorial Staff


Former Iranian lawmaker Ali Motahari has outlined recommendations ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming trip to New York for the UN General Assembly.

In a statement, Motahari urged that Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi use the visit to continue negotiations with the three European countries on Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the nuclear standoff.

He also called on President Pezeshkian to highlight in his address “the reality of the Israeli and American attacks against Iran.”

Motahari further suggested that, if U.S. President Donald Trump were to request a meeting with Pezeshkian, the Iranian president should accept “for the sake of national interests.”

Despite describing Trump as “duplicitous and dishonest,” Motahari argued that Trump’s strong sense of personal ambition and desire to claim credit for any breakthrough “could ultimately benefit Iran.”

