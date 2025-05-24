Former Iranian diplomat: No impasse in nuclear talks as Oman mediation offers path forward

Ahmadi made the remarks in an interview with Entekhab news website, following a tweet by Oman’s Foreign Minister on Friday, suggesting both sides have heard each other’s views and returned to their capitals for consultations.

Ahmadi noted that uranium enrichment inside Iran remains the central point of contention. While US officials have reiterated a unified stance against any Iranian enrichment, Iran maintains this as a red line.

He stressed that both parties could set aside this difficult issue for now and focus on areas of potential consensus, such as inspection mechanisms and the “snapback” provision.

The former diplomat proposed that a temporary agreement could be a pragmatic step forward, involving limits on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles in exchange for sanctions relief. Such a deal, he said, could ease tensions and pave the way for broader progress.

Ahmadi also emphasized that the core dispute is between Iran and the US, with European involvement playing a limited role. He dismissed the likelihood of Israeli military action as long as negotiations show progress.