Former Iranian diplomat urges direct talks with US ahead of upcoming nuclear negotiations

Mousavian said it’s important for both sides to hold direct talks, noting that the next round of nuclear negotiations is expected to take place in Europe later this week and it would be more constructive if Iranian and American negotiators are engaged in direct dialogue to better understand each other’s positions.

Mousavian underlined that had negotiations with the US been conducted directly from the beginning, the current diplomatic deadlock might have been avoided.

“It’s clear that this indirect format is no longer effective… negotiators are now speaking through the media rather than across the table”, he added.

Iran and the US have engaged in four rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman over the past few weeks. Both sides have cited good progress in the negotiations but warn that major differences remain.

Tehran says the talks are aimed at getting the US to lift anti-Iran sanctions.