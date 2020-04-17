Foreign Ministry Helping Iranian Nationals in Italy Return Home

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi reacted to allegations made by some uninformed individuals regarding the return of Iranian university students from Italy.

He emphasized that the Iranian government is working in full coordination with its institutions to fight COVID-19 and reduce its repercussions.

“Following the coronavirus outbreak and cancellation of flights or closure of many borders, one of the tough missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been to bring home Iranians interested in returning to their country, including university students,” he said.

“This was done through intense consultations with officials of relevant countries and in coordination with the health ministry and airlines, and efforts are still underway,” he said.

“It goes without saying that after the transfer of our dear fellow countrymen to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no involvement in the enforcement of health protocols, and basically, such an important issue does not fall within the domain of the foreign ministry’s responsibilities and mission,” he said.

“It falls on the Ministry of Health to protect Iranian people’s lives and health, and all Iranian nationals must abide by the regulations and health protocols of the ministry under any circumstances,” the spokesman noted.