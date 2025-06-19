Foreign Minister says Iran to make aggressors remorse their mistakes

In a post on X social media platform, Araqchi wrote the whole world should know that Iran, in the face of the most cruel aggression against its people, is taking retaliatory measures against the Zionist regime, and not its supporters and those that are encouraging it to continue the aggression.

Araqchi said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waged this war to destroy diplomacy, adding that the world should be aware that this weakened regime is trying to spread the war beyond the region, aimed at saving itself.

He said Iran has never sought nuclear bombs and will never be after it, adding otherwise the ongoing aggression would be the best excuse for developing these inhumane weapons.

Araqchi reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to diplomacy regarding all countries, but the illegal Zionist regime.