FM: Netanyahu behind Fox News claim about Iran 

Araqchi wrote on X

Social media platform: “As always, as the resumption of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US approaches, more ‘highly alarming’ satellite images are being released.”

He added Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister whose credibility has been severely tarnished and who has been exposed as a saboteur, is pursuing his own policy to dictate what US President Donald Trump can and cannot do.

Araqchi said Netanyahu has turned to his old and new puppets.

Referring to the MEK’s collaboration with Saddam Hussein’s regime, the former Iraqi dictator, during the imposed war against Iran in the 1980s, he added recruiting a terrorist cult that comes cheap reflects the height of desperation.