FM: Israel sabotaging US-Iran nuclear talks by attacking Islamic Republic

“The purpose of Netanyahu’s criminal attack on Iran — killing hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children — is to scuttle a DEAL between Iran and the US, which we were on the right path to achieve,” Araghchi said in a post on X on Monday.

However, Araghchi added if US President Donald Trump “is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential.” He said it “takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy.”

Iran told Oman and Qatar that it will not be engaging in negotiations with the United States while Iranian cities “remain under attack” from Israel, and until Tehran’s response is complete, a regional diplomat told CNN earlier on Monday.

Since April, Iranian and American officials have held five rounds of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear program. On Saturday, Oman’s foreign minister said the sixth-round of talks had been canceled.