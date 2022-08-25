Thursday, August 25, 2022
Iranian FM: Iran and Tanzania working out roadmap for ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tanzania

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says Iran and Tanzania are going to work out a roadmap to speed up expansion of bilateral ties.

Amirabdollahian was speaking upon arriving in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salam for talks with the country’s officials.

Amirabdollahian added that his entourage involving businesspeople and
industry owners from Iran will hold an important meeting in Dar es Salam.

The foreign minister added that he himself will meet with Tanzania’s president.

Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula, welcoming her Iranian counterpart, said that she was pleased and very excited to meet Amirabdollahian.

She added that Iran and Tanzania have very close ties and “we are pleased that a trade delegation is accompanying” the Iranian foreign minister.

