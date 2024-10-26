Iranian FM: Iran will defend every inch of its soil, territorial integrity 

Araghchi was speaking to Iranian online media khamenei.ir.

He said in his recent tour of the region, he outlined Iran’s capabilities to defend itself and deal a blow to those who contemplate an act of aggression against the nation.

The foreign minister added that in these trips, he also clarified the Islamic Republic of Iran’s definitive policies on regional issues and on its defense of the axis of resistance, telling regional countries that Tehran is serious about supporting the Palestinian people and confronting the Zionist regime.

Araghchi noted that while Iran is ready for war, it does not want tension and wants peace with neighbors.

He however stated that the Zionist regime and extra-regional powers are an exception in this regard.