IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iranian FM: Iran will defend every inch of its soil, territorial integrity 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said the Islamic Republic of Iran knows no limits when it comes to the defense of the interests and territorial integrity of the country as well as the defense of the Iranian people.

Araghchi was speaking to Iranian online media khamenei.ir.

He said in his recent tour of the region, he outlined Iran’s capabilities to defend itself and deal a blow to those who contemplate an act of aggression against the nation.

The foreign minister added that in these trips, he also clarified the Islamic Republic of Iran’s definitive policies on regional issues and on its defense of the axis of resistance, telling regional countries that Tehran is serious about supporting the Palestinian people and confronting the Zionist regime.

Araghchi noted that while Iran is ready for war, it does not want tension and wants peace with neighbors.

He however stated that the Zionist regime and extra-regional powers are an exception in this regard.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks