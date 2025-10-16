FM Araghchi: NAM members reject ‘snapback’ mechanism, support Iran’s position

Speaking to state media following the NAM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kampala, Uganda, Araghchi said the final communiqué of the summit emphasized that Resolution 2231 remains valid and must be implemented according to its timetable.

He noted that under Article 8, the resolution is due to expire on October 18.

Araghchi explained that the final document, which includes more than 1,500 clauses, incorporated several proposals from Iran. Among them were strong condemnations of US and Israeli attacks against Iran, slamming them as “heinous and unacceptable.”

The statement also expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and separately condemned attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and recent terrorist operations in Lebanon.

He added that the declaration of support for Iran’s stance on the “snapback” issue represents a major diplomatic achievement, noting that most NAM members, which amount to over 100 countries, sided with Iran, Russia, and China in rejecting the US and European interpretation of the mechanism.