FM Araghchi: Iran to defend its sovereignty with full force against Israeli aggressions

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, Araghchi said, “Iran has been attacked by an entity that has committed genocide in Palestine for two years and continues to occupy neighboring countries”.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the Zionist regime’s aggression is a clear violation of Article 2 of the Human Rights Council charter.

He underscored that several Iranian officials and civilians have been assassinated in the Israeli strikes, which targeted public infrastructure, hospitals, and nuclear facilities that are under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The attack is completely unjustifiable,” Araghchi said, adding that justifying such aggression amounts to complicity in it which is a serious breach of international humanitarian laws.

He also revealed that Iran was scheduled to meet with US officials on June 15 to finalize a promising agreement on its nuclear program, but the Israeli attacks disrupted the process.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the Zionists’ strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities are not only illegal, but they also constitute serious war crimes.