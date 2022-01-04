Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsIFP Exclusive

Floodwaters wreak havoc in southern Iranian Hormozgan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Flash floods, triggered by heavy rains over the past three days, have wreaked havoc in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, forcing hundreds of families into emergency shelters.

In the worst-hit Minab County, the village of Tonbek was completely evacuated. According to officials, only in Minab, over one thousand houses were flooded and dozens of homes were damaged.

The area saw 200 millimeters of rain in only three hours.

There were also reports of widespread damage to residential houses and infrastructures in the village of Jalabi.

Other areas are also reporting blackouts since Monday.

It comes as over two dozen roads across the Hormozgan Province were closed for hours, after authorities were forced to open floodgates of several dams to avoid damage to the structures.

The local road maintenance authority says roads have been mainly reopened except for those in eastern areas of the province, which bore the brunt of the flooding.

Previous articleEx-UK diplomat: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani US ‘systematic deception’
Next articleReport: Iran expects to purchase Su-35, S-400 during Raisi Russia visit

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks