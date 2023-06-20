Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Flooding in 10 Iranian provinces claims 19 lives, leaves 3 missing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

An Iranian official says the number of people who lost their lives in the floods that have wreaked havoc on 10 provinces in the country, mainly Ardebil, have reached 19, while three others remain missing.

Babak Mahmoudi, the head of the Relief and Rescue Organization, said the Red Crescent Society issued an alert to all operational centers in the country due to the intensity of the rains, which led to injuries and stranded citizens in 23 provinces and 76 cities of the country.

The Society, he added, provided relief and rescue services in 148 operational areas including 9 cities and 123 villages.

During rescue operations in the areas hit by flooding and heavy downpours, aid and rescue services were provided to 49,562 people in the past days, Mahmoudi added.

A search is also underway for three people who went missing in the provinces of Isfahan and Alborz, he said.

