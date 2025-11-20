IFP ExclusiveSport

FIFA unveils official 2026 World Cup poster featuring Iran captain Jahanbakhsh

By IFP Editorial Staff

FIFA has unveiled the official poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the image of Iranian national team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh prominently featured among the showcased players.

The design release comes ahead of the expanded tournament, which will be held across the US, Mexico and Canada next year.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup, scheduled from 11 June to 19 July 2026, will mark the first time the competition includes 48 teams, significantly increasing the number of matches and participating nations.

FIFA is set to conduct the tournament draw on December 4 in the US, where all qualified teams will learn their group-stage opponents.

The newly revealed poster highlights a blend of players symbolizing the tournament’s global reach.

Iran is currently continuing preparations for the remaining stages of World Cup qualification.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks