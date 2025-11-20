FIFA unveils official 2026 World Cup poster featuring Iran captain Jahanbakhsh

The design release comes ahead of the expanded tournament, which will be held across the US, Mexico and Canada next year.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup, scheduled from 11 June to 19 July 2026, will mark the first time the competition includes 48 teams, significantly increasing the number of matches and participating nations.

FIFA is set to conduct the tournament draw on December 4 in the US, where all qualified teams will learn their group-stage opponents.

The newly revealed poster highlights a blend of players symbolizing the tournament’s global reach.

Iran is currently continuing preparations for the remaining stages of World Cup qualification.