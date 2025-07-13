Fars News reveals new details of Zionist regime’s attack on Iran’s Supreme National Security Council meeting

According to the report, the attack occurred shortly before noon on Monday, June 16, during a meeting attended by the heads of the three branches of power including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and also other senior officials.

The session was taking place in the lower levels of a secure government facility in western Tehran when the assault began.

Fars adds the attack was modeled after an Israeli plan to assassinate Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, involving the launch of six bombs or missiles aimed at entry and exit points to block evacuation routes and disrupt ventilation.

Following the explosions, power was cut to the targeted floor. However, Iranian officials reportedly managed to escape through a pre-designated emergency hatch. Some, including the president, are said to have sustained minor leg injuries while evacuating the premises.

Fars also criticized the hypocrisy of Western and pro-Zionist media outlets, saying they ignore acts of state terrorism while simultaneously attack Iran for calling Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu “enemies of God” (mohareb) based on Islamic jurisprudence.