Thursday, September 29, 2022
Family of Mahsa Amini files lawsuit against police who arrested Iranian girl

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mahsa Amini

A lawyer for the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian girl who died in morality police custody in Iran, says her family has filed a lawsuit against those who arrested her, that's according to national Iranian TV.

Amini was arrested by police for improper hijab in Tehran and the lwasuit pertains to the time when she was taken to the headquarters of the police to when she was investigated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRNN) quoted lawyer Saleh Nikbakht as saying that he and his colleague Ali Rezaei agreed to be the Aminis’ lawyer.

Nikbakht added that they asked the head of the criminal court to carry out a thorough inquiry into the issue.

The girl’s family says she died after brain hemorrhage that they blamed on a blow to her head. But the commander of Tehran’s police department denies this and says nobody beat Mahsa Amini when they took her to the police headquarters for religious guidance on hijab.

Officials in Iran, invoking a forensic department’s report, say Ms. Amini had a heart attack while at the morality police headquarters and that’s why she later passed away at Tehran’s Kasra Hospital.

Mahsa Amini’s death has led to protests in several Iranian cities. Dozens have died in the unrests.

