Friday, June 30, 2023
Families of Iranians in MKO captivity rally to thank Albania for raiding terror base

By IFP Editorial Staff

Families of the Iranian individuals living in captivity at the camp belonging to the anti-Iran Mojahedeen Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group in Albania hold a demonstration in Tehran to thank Tirana for making its way into the secretive terror base.

On Friday, families of those deceived and lured into the MKO gathered outside the Embassy of Turkey, as Albania’s interests section in Tehran, urging Tirana to facilitate their visits to the European country and help them pursue the fate of their loved ones held hostage by the terror group.

Albanian media reported that the country’s security forces made their way into the Ashraf-3 camp near Tirana, checking the vehicles leaving the terror base.

This comes around a week after hundreds of Albanian forces stormed the camp and confiscated computers and electronic devices over indications of cyber operations originating from the site against foreign institutions.

Clashes erupted between the police and MKO members, leaving one of the terrorists dead and several others wounded.

The MKO, the most hatred terrorist group among the Iranians, has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials over the past decades.

More than 17,000 people have fallen victim to the terror group, officials say.

The group was expelled from Iraq in 2016 and was resettled in Albania.

