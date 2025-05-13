IFP ExclusiveViews

Expert: Halting uranium enrichment in Iran inconceivable

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

Iranian international affairs expert Hassan Beheshtipour has warned against any proposals that seek the complete suspension of uranium enrichment, describing the process as a “thread of prayer beads” that binds the country’s broader nuclear industry together.

In an interview with Etemad news outlet, Beheshtipour commented on recent diplomatic efforts, including the latest round of indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations, stating: “When officials describe the talks as moving forward, it indicates that no deadlock has been reached. Both parties have managed to agree on the contours of the situation and are preparing for the next round.”

He firmly rejected any suggestion that Iran might abandon enrichment: “The complete halt of Iran’s nuclear activities—particularly enrichment—is unacceptable. Enrichment is the core of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. If it were to stop, it would be akin to severing the thread that holds the entire structure together.”

His remarks come amid ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States about the potential outcomes of renewed diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the longstanding nuclear impasse.

