Unlike Trump, Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight: Iranian Papers

Iranian newspapers today continued to cover President Hassan Rouhani’s historic trip to Iraq, comparing his visit to that of US President Donald Trump with headlines like “Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight, Trump Makes His Trip Secretly, in Darkness”.

The agreements reached between the two neighbouring countries during the three-day visit, particularly the one on no-fee issuance of visa for Iranian and Iraqi visitors travelling to the two states, were widely covered in today’s papers.

Also a top story was the inauguration ceremony held for new Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, who replaced Ayatollah Amoli Larijani based on a decree by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Iran Wants a Secure, Independent, Developed Iraq

2- Salih: We’re Trying to Remove Obstacles to Cooperation with Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight

2- Iran First VP: US Plan to Collapse Iranian Economy Fails

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Tehran’s Message to Washington with Rouhani’s Visit to Baghdad

2- Iran-US Security-Political Competition in Iraq

3- Raisi: No One Allowed to Bypass Law

Ebtekar:

1- Strategic Bonds in Broad Daylight

2- Traces of ISIS’ Hidden Treasure in Baghuz

* Fiercest ISIS Elements Still Resisting Syrian Democratic Forces

Etemad:

1- Iran-Iraq Peace in As-Salam Palace

2- Iraq Turns into Influential Country

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: No One Can Prevent Development of Iran-Iraq Ties

2- 50 Civilians Killed in US Air Raid on Eastern Syria

3- Raisi: People Worried about Administration of Justice

Iran:

1- Agreement in Mesopotamia

2- Iran, Iraq Sign Five Documents of Cooperation

Jame Jam:

1- Opportunity for a Regional 5+1

Javan:

1- Safe Trip to Iraq Thanks to General Soleimani’s Efforts

* World Compares Rouhani’s Official Trip to Iraq with Trump’s Secret Visit

* Iran, Iraq Lift Fees for Issuing Visa

2- Commander of Resistance Awarded with Order of Zulfaqar

Kayhan:

1- Rouhani Visits Baghdad in Daylight, Trump in Darkness

2- Brutal Bombardment of Hajjah by Al Saud

3- Judiciary Chief Officially Starts His Work

* Raisi: No One Allowed to Bypass Law

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani’s Message of Peace: Iran President Sends Message to Saudi through Iraq

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iraq Bridge of Iran’s Circumvention of Sanctions

2- Iraq Great Market for Iranian Goods [Editorial]

3- Controversy over Iranian Lawmakers’ Meeting with Ex-President Khatami

Shargh:

1- Neighbourhood without Conflict: Iranian, Iraqi Presidents Meet

2- Canada Haven of Embezzlers

3- Riyadh Poised to Make Inroads into Iraq

Sobh-e Now:

1- Zulfaqar in Hands of Commander-in-Chief

* Iran Leader to Gen. Soleimani: We Still Need You for a Long Time

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Friendship against Sanctions

2- Fresh Air Breathed into Justice

* Raisi Starts His Work as New Judiciary Chief