Unlike Trump, Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight: Iranian Papers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian newspapers today continued to cover President Hassan Rouhani’s historic trip to Iraq, comparing his visit to that of US President Donald Trump with headlines like “Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight, Trump Makes His Trip Secretly, in Darkness”.
The agreements reached between the two neighbouring countries during the three-day visit, particularly the one on no-fee issuance of visa for Iranian and Iraqi visitors travelling to the two states, were widely covered in today’s papers.
Also a top story was the inauguration ceremony held for new Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, who replaced Ayatollah Amoli Larijani based on a decree by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: Iran Wants a Secure, Independent, Developed Iraq
2- Salih: We’re Trying to Remove Obstacles to Cooperation with Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani Visits Iraq in Broad Daylight
2- Iran First VP: US Plan to Collapse Iranian Economy Fails
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Tehran’s Message to Washington with Rouhani’s Visit to Baghdad
2- Iran-US Security-Political Competition in Iraq
3- Raisi: No One Allowed to Bypass Law
Ebtekar:
1- Strategic Bonds in Broad Daylight
2- Traces of ISIS’ Hidden Treasure in Baghuz
* Fiercest ISIS Elements Still Resisting Syrian Democratic Forces
Etemad:
1- Iran-Iraq Peace in As-Salam Palace
2- Iraq Turns into Influential Country
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: No One Can Prevent Development of Iran-Iraq Ties
2- 50 Civilians Killed in US Air Raid on Eastern Syria
3- Raisi: People Worried about Administration of Justice
Iran:
1- Agreement in Mesopotamia
2- Iran, Iraq Sign Five Documents of Cooperation
Jame Jam:
1- Opportunity for a Regional 5+1
Javan:
1- Safe Trip to Iraq Thanks to General Soleimani’s Efforts
* World Compares Rouhani’s Official Trip to Iraq with Trump’s Secret Visit
* Iran, Iraq Lift Fees for Issuing Visa
2- Commander of Resistance Awarded with Order of Zulfaqar
Kayhan:
1- Rouhani Visits Baghdad in Daylight, Trump in Darkness
2- Brutal Bombardment of Hajjah by Al Saud
3- Judiciary Chief Officially Starts His Work
* Raisi: No One Allowed to Bypass Law
Sazandegi:
1- Rouhani’s Message of Peace: Iran President Sends Message to Saudi through Iraq
Setareh Sobh:
1- Iraq Bridge of Iran’s Circumvention of Sanctions
2- Iraq Great Market for Iranian Goods [Editorial]
3- Controversy over Iranian Lawmakers’ Meeting with Ex-President Khatami
Shargh:
1- Neighbourhood without Conflict: Iranian, Iraqi Presidents Meet
2- Canada Haven of Embezzlers
3- Riyadh Poised to Make Inroads into Iraq
Sobh-e Now:
1- Zulfaqar in Hands of Commander-in-Chief
* Iran Leader to Gen. Soleimani: We Still Need You for a Long Time
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Friendship against Sanctions
2- Fresh Air Breathed into Justice
* Raisi Starts His Work as New Judiciary Chief