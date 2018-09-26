Rouhani, Macron Call for Joint Fight against Terror

In a Tuesday meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, the two presidents exchanged views on bilateral interests and various regional and international issues.

The two presidents called for further mutual efforts to expand their ties in various trade, economic, financial exchanges and energy areas.

They stressed that there is no obstacle on the way of strengthening the two sides’ relations. The two presidents called for further efforts by Iranian and French officials to expand mutual ties, a report by the Iranian president’s website said.

Rouhani described the US unilateral pullout from the multinational deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries as illegal and a violation of the international law and highlighted the world community’s endeavour to preserve the nuclear deal following the US withdrawal.

He also expressed gratitude to the French nation and government for their sympathy with the Iranians over the recent terrorist attack on a military parade in southwestern city of Ahvaz and said terrorism is a great threat against the world community.

Rouhani then highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in launching an all-out fight against terrorism in the region and the world.

For his part, the French president offered condolences over the death of 25 Iranians in Ahvaz terrorist attack.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal following the US withdrawal and said France withholds no efforts to achieve the goal.

The French president also said France attaches importance to its relations with Iran as an influential regional state and its role in fight against terrorism.

He also noted that Iran and France should expand their cooperation in fight against terror and unilateralism in the world.