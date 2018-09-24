Iran’s Revenge Is Coming, DM Warns Ahvaz Attack Sponsors

“Terrorists await the revenge of the Iranian nation,” he said while speaking in the funeral ceremony of martyrs of the attack on Monday.

General Hatami blamed the attack on the world arrogance, namely the US, Israel and their regional allies, saying they are resorting to terrorist groups to foment chaos and insecurity inside Iran to weaken the resolve of the nation.

“The Iranian nation has proved in the past 40 years that it won’t abandon its ideals and strong beliefs,” he said.

“Such blind [attacks] and inhumane moves won’t weaken the Iranian nation’s resolve to realize noble goals of the revolution,” he said.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi were also present in the funeral ceremony, among other high-ranking officials.

On Saturday, Four gunmen opened fire on civilians and military personnel near a military parade commemorating the beginning of the Sacred Defence Week, marking the start of the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s war on Iran in 1980.

Th separatist group Al-Ahwazieh and ISIS terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the US puppet states in the region were behind the attacks.