Iranian Woman Receives Badge of Pahlevani

Samira Kazemi Fard is the first woman to receive such an honor in the history of Iran’s traditional athletics.

While she has received the badge from the very famous Pahlavans of the country, but it Kazemi Fard is against the activities of women in wrestling and Zourkhaneh rituals.

Samira, born in 1982, has received the third degree badge of Pahlavani although she never been into Zourkhaneh for sports because she believes Pahlavani has its own rituals and rules.

What made Samira worthy of becoming a Pahlavan is the extensive research she has done in the field of wrestling and Zourkhaneh sports. She has talked to veteran wrestlers in order to collect the oral history of the contemporary wrestling. She even took it upon herself to find athletes who have long retired.

That is why when she enters Zourkhaneh, all of the athletes stop what they are doing in her honour.

Samira is a real fan of legendary Iranian wrestler, late Pahlavan Gholam Reza Takhti.

During her 20 years of research, Samira has gotten to know all Pahlavans and small details of their lives, and this is what sets her apart from other researchers.

In 2014, after the end of the annual ceremony to commemorate Takhti, she was invited to go to a Zourkhaneh in Shahr-e Rey, in the capital Tehran.

When she was leaving Zourkhaneh, renowned Pahlavan Mohammad Mahmoudi stopped exercising in her honour.

“I was very glad to be acclaimed for all my years of efforts. It was a gift that was given to me…. I knew in the history of Zoorkhaneh sports, no woman could win such a badge,” noted Samira.

“When Pahlavani and Zourkhaneh rituals were inscribed by UNESCO, all countries started to perform it without understanding the philosophy of this sport. Zourkhaneh sports are part of the Muslim rituals and are not known without the name of Imam Ali (AS).”

“Some people do not even know what the Islamic traditions are for entering Zourkhaneh. Although I am a woman, with the research I have carried out and interviews with athletes I understood this sport is not suitable for women because wrestling and Zourkhaneh activities will harm them,” she said.

Samira has been studying the history of the Iranian Pahlavani for about 21 years. She believes this ritual can be studied in three periods of 7-thousand, 5,000 and 2,500-year periods.

There are some inscriptions from the 7,000-year era, and there are documents available from the 5,000-year period. But from the 2,500-year period, there are some good documents, says Kazmi Fard adding that an encyclopedia is published on the subject in 2,100 pages.

Samira knows all the styles of wrestling and Zourkhaneh sports and their philosophy. She has also collected most of this information based on interviews with professors, coaches and wrestlers.

“I have composed five books that are waiting to be published, but for the time being I want to publish a book on Pahlavani rituals,” she concluded.