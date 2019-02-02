Iran Says Venezuela Will Foil US-Hatched Plots

Speaking after receiving the credentials of the new Venezuelan Ambassador to Iran Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones, Rouhani said the US is against popular revolutions and independent governments and seek to stop them as part of its hegemonic policies.

“We back Mr Maduro’s legal government and believe the Venezuelan people, united with and standing by the government, will foil this plot the same way previous plots were foiled,” Rouhani said on Saturday.

Rouhani also noted that Iran would keep up developing friendly relations with Venezuela.

“In political, economic and investment fields, we will keep treading the previous path in bilateral relations,” he said.

Alcala Cordones, in turn, said his country is fighting a battle against global imperialism, and the Venezuelan people will finally emerge victorious.

Pointing to friendly relations between Iran and Venezuela in different grounds, the new ambassador said Venezuela counts on Iran’s support in its fight against imperialism.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Tension climbed when Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the acting president on Jan. 23.