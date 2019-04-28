Iran Not After Closing Strait of Hormuz: Top General

“Iranian security forces provide the security of the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Republic is not after closing the strait but if any country decides to destabilize it, Iran will give a crushing response,” General Baqeri told reporters on Sunday.

The Iranian commander went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in keeping the strategic strait open because various countries like Iran pass their oil and non-oil exports through the strait on a daily basis.

“As our top officials have said, we are not after closing the Strait of Hormuz but if the animosity of certain states against us gets on rise, we may decide to close it,” he said, adding that Iran is the main provider of the strait’s security.

According to the top general, all regional and extra-regional warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz should responsibly respond to questions raised by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“So far, American warships have responded to the IRGC’s questions. That’s why, we have had no problems with them in the strait so far,” he added.

The general also touched on the case of Iranian border guards abducted by militants along Pakistan’s border and said Pakistan’s prime minister in his recent visit to Iran promised to offer help for releasing the guards.

On the terrorist attack on an IRGC bus boarding members of the military force in southeastern Iran, he said some people have already been arrested in connection with the attack.

“Unfortunately, some others behind the attack have fled the country,” he noted.