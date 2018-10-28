Iran Leader Highlights Significance of Passive Defence

The Leader stressed that in face of the complex methods of enemies’ attacks, passive defence measures must be taken seriously.

Speaking in a Sunday meeting with the officials of the country’s Passive Defence Organization, Ayatollah Khamenei said such type of defence should be scientifically accurate, up-to-date, and comprehensive to foil any kind of penetration.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution once again underlined the increasing importance of passive defence in confronting the emerging threats of enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the officials in all sectors must pay close attention to passive defence measures adding that if the country’s decision-makers do not understand the significance of this issue, and the passive defence does not develop satisfactorily, the country will be subjected to some inevitable threats.

Therefore, he added, the military and non-military bodies in various sectors of the country ought to fully cooperate with Passive Defence Organization.