Iran FM Leaves New Delhi for Tokyo

The Iranian top diplomat is to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday morning.

Zarif’s trip to Tokyo comes as Japanese officials recently expressed hope to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said last Thursday that Tokyo intends to contribute to regional peace and stability, utilising its traditional friendly relations with Iran.

The call came following the recent escalation between Iran and United States over the 2015 nuclear deal.