Iran to Export Stem Cell Products to Oman, Qatar, Syria

Iranian firms have plans for exporting stem cell-based products to Syria, Oman and Qatar, said Dr Soleimani, the CEO of a knowledge-based firm called SinaCell.

According to Soleimani, the knowledge-based companies’ products have competitive advantage in the global market, as their price is quite cheaper than their US and European counterparts.

Bone marrow, umbilical cord, amniotic membrane, foreskin and adipose tissue are used make these products.

The companies’ activities are carried out in the two fields of stem cell therapy and tissue engineering. In the field of stem cell therapy, the mesenchymal stem cells are extracted from the umbilical cord and this product has therapeutic benefits for MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) patients. Both diseases result from problems in the body’s nervous systems.

Among the stem cell-based companies, one can refer to the wound dressing Amniosin and Cell-Amniosin, which are produced from amniotic membrane.

Cell-Amniosin wound dressings are used for incurable wounds caused by severe burns, diabetic foot ulcer, bedsore and venous ulcer. This product helps to heal these wounds faster.

Amniosin wound dressing is acellular (without cell) amniotic membrane that is useable for treatment of ocular diseases such as chemical burns and pterygium.

In the field of tissue engineering, there are also two other products, one of which is Sinaderm.

According to Soleimani, Sinaderm is a wound dressing for curing very deep wounds that are not treated without skin graft. The product is composed of two components, a biodegradable substrate and stem cells extracted form baby foreskin.

A product is also being developed for treatment of cartilage defects. This product contains two components, a biodegradable hydrogel and mesenchymal stem cells.

The high-tech product will be used to help treat people who are suffering from osteoarthritis or have lost their cartilage in trauma.

Animal tests have been conducted on the high-tech product and further studies are being conducted on its effect on human.