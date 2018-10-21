Iran Denies Meddling in US Mid-term Elections

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi, in a statement on Saturday, dismissed the recent baseless claims by the US government’s intelligence, judicial and security authorities about Iran’s meddling in the US mid-term elections.

He noted that the attempts made by the US officials to say Iran has been involved in the US mid-term polls are an unfounded allegation, possibly caused by an unknown illusion.

The US national security advisor had earlier made a similar allegation without providing any evidence, the Iranian official added.

“The White House has for some time been trying to raise allegations against other countries for specific political reasons, and every day adds a country to its fictional list,” said the Iranian spokesperson.

“The president of the United States had claimed that since he took office, Iran has been busy with its internal affairs, alleging that Tehran is so weak that it cannot even think of regional issues and is just thinking about its survival.”

“Then how can such an ‘introverted’ country (as the US officials say) be interfering in the United States’ parliamentary elections?” concluded Qassemi.

US federal intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies issued a joint-statement on Friday alleging active foreign influence campaigns being waged by multiple nations against the US with only a few weeks remaining until the midterm elections.

In the announcement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of the United States warned of “ongoing campaigns” by Russia, China and Iran to influence in the midterm elections and the 2020 race, largely through social media.