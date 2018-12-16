Iran Condemns Deadly Terror Attack in Pakistan

In a Saturday statement, Bahram Qassemi expressed condolences to Pakistan’s government and people as well as the families of the victims and those wounded in the terrorist incident.

He also said the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take part in any joint campaign against the scourge of terrorism in the region in any form or shape.

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed when a paramilitary convoy came under attack by gunmen in southwestern Balochistan province.

The shooting took place in the mountainous district of Kech on Friday, when soldiers from the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) were on a routine patrol, officials said.

The separatist Pakistani group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.