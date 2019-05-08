‘Iran Can Snap Back to 20% Uranium Enrichment in 4 Days’

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali-Akbar Salehi made the comment after President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would suspend part of its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Iran can snap back in a moment, and if necessary, we are able to restart uranium enrichment at 20-percent level in four days,” said Salehi.

He added Iran will not abide by some of its commitments under the JCPOA for two months.

“We will no longer be obliged to comply with the 300-kilogram limit for the production of uranium enriched up to a level of 3.67-percent purity as well as the 130-tonne limit for the production of heavy water. We will no longer have any obligation to comply with those production ceilings,” he said.

“That was the president’s message today. He meant we will not be obliged to abide by these production ceilings for a period of 60 days,” he noted.

“If the other parties are able to meet the Islamic Republic of Iran’s demands within those 60 days, then Iran can reverse the trend and begin to fulfill all of its commitments under the JCPOA again,” Salehi underlined.

“But if they continue to breach their commitments and fail to make good on their obligations as stipulated in the JCPOA, then Iran will take the next steps,” he said.

Salehi reiterated President Rouhani’s statement that the suspension of Iran’s commitments does not mean the country is withdrawing from the agreement.