Heavy Explosions Reported in UAE’s Fujairah Port

Seven to ten oil tankers in the port have caught fire and are completely burnt, eyewitnesses said. However, the exact cause of the blasts is currently unknown.

American and French aircraft of unspecified type have been seen flying over the port city, local media reported.

No information on possible casualties has been made available as authorities haven’t commented on the incident yet.

The explosions come amid tension in the Persian Gulf which escalated after the US designated Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist group and the Islamic Republic reciprocally blacklisted the US CENTCOM.

The US has in recent days deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln and a number of B-52 bombers in the Persian Gulf, and is sending another warship and its Patriot missile defence system to the area for what it describes as the Iranian threat.