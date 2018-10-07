Girls with Intellectual Disability Thrilled to Meet Famous TV Host

On the first day of the new school year, Adel Ferdowsipour surprised a group of girls with intellectual disability, but got shocked at the girls’ intense love for football when meeting them.

Despite their mental retardation, the girls are learning different skills at the institute as a ray of hope for their families.

On the first day of the school year, the girls hosted Ferdowsipour, the most famous football commentator as well as the host of the most popular football program in Iran, Navad (90), aired on national TV weekly.

He saw for himself the activities of the girls in different classes, from sewing to leatherwork to painting. He also listened to what their teachers and instructors had to say.

The girls recited poems to him, gave him the needlework logo of the Navad program as a gift, and took group photos with him.