Foreign Envoys Due in Iran Parliament to Discuss JCPOA

Iranian lawmaker Ali Najafi, the spokesman for the parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy, said envoys of Germany, France, Britain, Russia and several other countries will attend the meeting which will be held next week.

The meeting revolves around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran’s recent 60-day deadline to the three European signatories to deliver their end of the bargain.

Fed up with Europe’s inaction in the face of US pressure to affect Iran’s economy and zero out its oil exports, Tehran announced earlier this month that it was reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Tehran has made it clear that nothing is off the table including complete withdrawal from the accord once the deadline arrives.