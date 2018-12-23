Dental Implant Vital Surgery for Oral Health

Implants replace one or more and sometimes all decayed teeth. The replacement should be carried out in several stages so that the implanted teeth could fit together smoothly.

Implants are similar to natural teeth in terms of size and colour and give their owners a sense of having natural teeth in their mouth. The owners also get rid of malnutrition which they usually suffer from because of being incapable of chewing food due to their decayed teeth.

Implants can replace temporarily or permanently for all decayed teeth. The latter refers to a collection of implants with each one having a separate name and function.

Among the main advantages of implants, one can refer to the preservation of the remaining bone which holds a tooth and preventing other teeth from further decadence.

Implant surgery is carried out in four stages through local anesthesia. The time between the first and last surgeries takes about nine months but it may get longer or shorter given a patient’s physical condition and strength of the jawbone as well as their potential to recover wounds.

Implant also has some painful consequences. Being aware of them could play a key role in decreasing the sufferings. The consequences emerge usually about three weeks to six months after the surgery. Among the main consequences, one can refer to the possible removal or loosening of the implant coverage.

One can cope with the consequences through understanding and getting more familiar with the advantages and disadvantages of the surgery. Over the past years, a huge progress has been made in this area by hard-working researchers and scientists who are working on modern methods for conducting the surgery.