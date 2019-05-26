Abrar:

1- American Official: US’ Message Sent to Iran through Third Party

2- Pentagon Claims Iran Was Behind Fujairah, Baghdad Attacks

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Troubles of Meeting with US Senator

* Conservatives Harshly React to Zarif’s Talks with Sen. Feinstein

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Burden of Diplomacy on Zarif’s Shoulders

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Who’s Next Tenant of House No. 10?

* Who’ll Replace Theresa May?

Ebtekar:

1- Worn-Out Game of Weapons Sale

* US Accuses Iran of Attacking Fujairah Vessels, Baghdad to Sell Weapons to Arabs

2- Mousavian: Trump Doesn’t Know What He Wants from Iran

Etemad:

1- Making Money with Illusion of Threat

* White House Sends 1,500 Troops, $8 Billion to West Asia

Ettela’at:

1- Khatam al-Anbiya Airbase Chief: Armed Forces Ready for Any Situation

2- Zarif to Reuters: Dialogue Not Possible for Resolving Iran-US Crisis

3- Nasrallah: Attacks on Iran Related to ‘Deal of Century’

Hemayat:

1- Trump in a Hurry for Milking Region’s Milky Cow

* White House to Export Weapons to UAE, Saudi without Congress Approval

Javan:

1- Milking Arabs for as Much as $8 Billion through Iranophobia

* Trump: Iran Not after War with US

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- 76 Former US Generals, Diplomats Warns Trump against Clash with Iran

2- Failure of Theresa May, Failure of Trump’s America [Editorial]

Kayhan:

1- War, Negotiation Not Iran’s Problems: Problem Is Government’s Unfinished Works

2- UK Political Figures Rush to Replace Theresa May

Setareh Sobh:

1- New Scenario against Iran

* Zarif: US’ Increased Presence in Region Very Dangerous

2- Iranian General: Two Top Secret IRGC Weapons to Sink US Carriers

Shargh:

1- Why Zarif Does Not Answer Pompeo’s Call

2- Britain Gripped by Europe Crisis [Editorial]