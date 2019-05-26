IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 26, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- American Official: US’ Message Sent to Iran through Third Party
2- Pentagon Claims Iran Was Behind Fujairah, Baghdad Attacks
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Troubles of Meeting with US Senator
* Conservatives Harshly React to Zarif’s Talks with Sen. Feinstein
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Burden of Diplomacy on Zarif’s Shoulders
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Who’s Next Tenant of House No. 10?
* Who’ll Replace Theresa May?
Ebtekar:
1- Worn-Out Game of Weapons Sale
* US Accuses Iran of Attacking Fujairah Vessels, Baghdad to Sell Weapons to Arabs
2- Mousavian: Trump Doesn’t Know What He Wants from Iran
Etemad:
1- Making Money with Illusion of Threat
* White House Sends 1,500 Troops, $8 Billion to West Asia
Ettela’at:
1- Khatam al-Anbiya Airbase Chief: Armed Forces Ready for Any Situation
2- Zarif to Reuters: Dialogue Not Possible for Resolving Iran-US Crisis
3- Nasrallah: Attacks on Iran Related to ‘Deal of Century’
Hemayat:
1- Trump in a Hurry for Milking Region’s Milky Cow
* White House to Export Weapons to UAE, Saudi without Congress Approval
Javan:
1- Milking Arabs for as Much as $8 Billion through Iranophobia
* Trump: Iran Not after War with US
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- 76 Former US Generals, Diplomats Warns Trump against Clash with Iran
2- Failure of Theresa May, Failure of Trump’s America [Editorial]
Kayhan:
1- War, Negotiation Not Iran’s Problems: Problem Is Government’s Unfinished Works
2- UK Political Figures Rush to Replace Theresa May
Setareh Sobh:
1- New Scenario against Iran
* Zarif: US’ Increased Presence in Region Very Dangerous
2- Iranian General: Two Top Secret IRGC Weapons to Sink US Carriers
Shargh:
1- Why Zarif Does Not Answer Pompeo’s Call
2- Britain Gripped by Europe Crisis [Editorial]