Abrar:

1- Saudi Paper: Sanctions Don’t Work, Iran Must Be Attacked

2- IRGC Chief: We’re Not after War

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Will EU Collapse? Analyst Says Weak EU Better than No EU!

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Gap of Deterrent Laws against Acid Attack

* Acid Victims in Parliament: We Don’t Want Attackers Be Executed

2- Conditions Could Be More Difficult If Another President Was in Office

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Give in to Enemy’s Bullying

2- Al-Jubeir: Saudi Ready for War, but Trying to Avoid It

Etemad:

1- IRGC Chief: We’re Not after War, but Not Afraid of It

2- Iranophobia in Mecca Feast: Riyadh Trying to Divert World’s Attention Away from Deal of Century

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation Pro Logic, Negotiation

2- Putin: We Support Palestine’s Int’l Legitimacy

Hemayat:

1- Saudi Arabia after New Plots in Region

* King Salman Calls for Two Emergency Arab Meetings in Mecca

2- Over 4,000 Prisoners Released Thanks to Popular Campaign

Javan:

1- IRGC Chief: Our Enemy Apparently Powerful, but Weak from Inside

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Trump Asks for Switzerland’s Help for Deal with Iran

2- American Official: We’re Not at All after Military Confrontation with Iran

Kayhan:

1- Trump Not Negotiable in Any Way; Iran Has Many Allies

2- Washington Post: US’ Goal Not War with Iran, It Seeks to Prevent Iran’s Reciprocal Action

3- Iran Air: We’ve Overcome Problems Despite US Bans

Khorasan:

1- Iran to Increase Its Uranium Enrichment Power

Mardom Salari:

1- King Salman’s New Puppet Show

* Riyadh Trying to Hold Anti-Iran Summit in Mecca

Shargh:

1- Elephant, Donkey Clash over Iran Intelligence

* Sherman, Brennan to Attend Democrats’ Meeting

2- Baghdad Centre of Tehran-Washington Diplomatic Talks