IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 20, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Saudi Paper: Sanctions Don’t Work, Iran Must Be Attacked
2- IRGC Chief: We’re Not after War
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Will EU Collapse? Analyst Says Weak EU Better than No EU!
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Gap of Deterrent Laws against Acid Attack
* Acid Victims in Parliament: We Don’t Want Attackers Be Executed
2- Conditions Could Be More Difficult If Another President Was in Office
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: We Won’t Give in to Enemy’s Bullying
2- Al-Jubeir: Saudi Ready for War, but Trying to Avoid It
Etemad:
1- IRGC Chief: We’re Not after War, but Not Afraid of It
2- Iranophobia in Mecca Feast: Riyadh Trying to Divert World’s Attention Away from Deal of Century
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation Pro Logic, Negotiation
2- Putin: We Support Palestine’s Int’l Legitimacy
Hemayat:
1- Saudi Arabia after New Plots in Region
* King Salman Calls for Two Emergency Arab Meetings in Mecca
2- Over 4,000 Prisoners Released Thanks to Popular Campaign
Javan:
1- IRGC Chief: Our Enemy Apparently Powerful, but Weak from Inside
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Trump Asks for Switzerland’s Help for Deal with Iran
2- American Official: We’re Not at All after Military Confrontation with Iran
Kayhan:
1- Trump Not Negotiable in Any Way; Iran Has Many Allies
2- Washington Post: US’ Goal Not War with Iran, It Seeks to Prevent Iran’s Reciprocal Action
3- Iran Air: We’ve Overcome Problems Despite US Bans
Khorasan:
1- Iran to Increase Its Uranium Enrichment Power
Mardom Salari:
1- King Salman’s New Puppet Show
* Riyadh Trying to Hold Anti-Iran Summit in Mecca
Shargh:
1- Elephant, Donkey Clash over Iran Intelligence
* Sherman, Brennan to Attend Democrats’ Meeting
2- Baghdad Centre of Tehran-Washington Diplomatic Talks