Abrar:

1- Four Chinese Firms Banned for Violating Iran Sanctions

2- US Senator Calls for Probe into Kerry’s Contacts with Iran

3- Trump: I’ll Meet Putin, Xi in G-20 Meeting

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: There’ll Be No War between Iran, US

2- Europe Trying to Kill Time: Expert

3- Attack on Two Oil Pumping Stations in Riyadh

* Saudi Energy Minister: Oil Transfer Stopped

4- B-Team against John Kerry: Ex-Secretary of State under GOP Pressure

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Negotiation Is Poison, There’ll Be No War: Leader

2- Europe, China, Russia’s Meaningful Silence

Ebtekar:

1- Negotiation Is Poison: Iran Leader

2- Europe Impotent: What Are E3 Doing amid Rising Tension between Iran, US?

3- FM: We’d Predicted Some Would Escalate Tension

Etemad:

1- New Phase of China-US Trade War

* Beijing to Increase Tariffs on $60 Billion Worth of US Products

2- Saudi Oil under Fire of Yemeni Drones: Is Yemen Retaliating 4 Years of Destruction?

3- There’ll Be No War: Iran Leader

Ettela’at:

1- Yemenis’ Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Pipeline in Red Sea

2- Iran Leader: We’re Not after War; They Know It’s Not in Their Interests

3- Rouhani: Iran Too Great to Be Threatened

Kayhan:

1- Transfer of Oil from Eastern to Western Saudi Arabia Stopped

2- Haaretz: Collapse of JCPOA Not Good News, Will Harm Israel Security

3- Great Drone Attacks on Major Saudi Infrastructures

* Ansarullah: It’s Message to Al Saud, US Warship

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Leader: Neither We, Nor They Are after War

2- Yemeni Drones Attack Heart of Saudi Industries

* Oil Prices Up after Destruction of Two Aramco Oil Pumping Stations

Sazandegi:

1- Explosion of Saudi Oil Pipeline; Yemen Claims Responsibility

2- Pompeo Unwanted Guest of Brussels Summit

Setareh Sobh:

1- Zarif: We’d Predicted Some Would Fan Fuels of Tension in Mideast

2- US, Europe Trying to Play Good Cop/Bad Cop on Iran

3- Why US Won’t Engage in War with Iran

Shargh:

1- Top Iranian Officials Meet with Iran Leader

2- Cold War of Diplomacy

* Lavrov: I See Americans Resolved to Hold Talks with Iran

3- Pompeo: We’re Not after War with Iran