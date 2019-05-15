IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Four Chinese Firms Banned for Violating Iran Sanctions
2- US Senator Calls for Probe into Kerry’s Contacts with Iran
3- Trump: I’ll Meet Putin, Xi in G-20 Meeting
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: There’ll Be No War between Iran, US
2- Europe Trying to Kill Time: Expert
3- Attack on Two Oil Pumping Stations in Riyadh
* Saudi Energy Minister: Oil Transfer Stopped
4- B-Team against John Kerry: Ex-Secretary of State under GOP Pressure
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Negotiation Is Poison, There’ll Be No War: Leader
2- Europe, China, Russia’s Meaningful Silence
Ebtekar:
1- Negotiation Is Poison: Iran Leader
2- Europe Impotent: What Are E3 Doing amid Rising Tension between Iran, US?
3- FM: We’d Predicted Some Would Escalate Tension
Etemad:
1- New Phase of China-US Trade War
* Beijing to Increase Tariffs on $60 Billion Worth of US Products
2- Saudi Oil under Fire of Yemeni Drones: Is Yemen Retaliating 4 Years of Destruction?
3- There’ll Be No War: Iran Leader
Ettela’at:
1- Yemenis’ Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Pipeline in Red Sea
2- Iran Leader: We’re Not after War; They Know It’s Not in Their Interests
3- Rouhani: Iran Too Great to Be Threatened
Kayhan:
1- Transfer of Oil from Eastern to Western Saudi Arabia Stopped
2- Haaretz: Collapse of JCPOA Not Good News, Will Harm Israel Security
3- Great Drone Attacks on Major Saudi Infrastructures
* Ansarullah: It’s Message to Al Saud, US Warship
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Leader: Neither We, Nor They Are after War
2- Yemeni Drones Attack Heart of Saudi Industries
* Oil Prices Up after Destruction of Two Aramco Oil Pumping Stations
Sazandegi:
1- Explosion of Saudi Oil Pipeline; Yemen Claims Responsibility
2- Pompeo Unwanted Guest of Brussels Summit
Setareh Sobh:
1- Zarif: We’d Predicted Some Would Fan Fuels of Tension in Mideast
2- US, Europe Trying to Play Good Cop/Bad Cop on Iran
3- Why US Won’t Engage in War with Iran
Shargh:
1- Top Iranian Officials Meet with Iran Leader
2- Cold War of Diplomacy
* Lavrov: I See Americans Resolved to Hold Talks with Iran
3- Pompeo: We’re Not after War with Iran