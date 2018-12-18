A top story today was the beginning of a fresh round of Syria talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, attended by the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Russia.

Several papers today covered the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to the Syrian capital, which was the first of its kind by an Arab leader in eight years.

Also a top story was the US sanctions against Iranian airplanes and aviation industry, which are causing problems for the country’s flights.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Thousands in Lebanon Protest Corruption, Inefficiency of Officials

2- We Provide Clarification for Iran’s Missile Program, but Won’t Negotiate It: Foreign Ministry

3- Al-Hayat: Pressures of US, Europe on Turkey Aimed at Preventing Operation in NE Syria

4- UN: Ceasefire in Hudaydah to Get into Operational Phase

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani’s Son-in-Law Finally Resigns

2- West and Fate of Saudi Crown Prince [Editorial]

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Will Europe Join Fuel Sanctions? Continued Stonewalling, Pressure by US

Ebtekar:

1- We Had Very Wise, Proper Performance on JCPOA: Cleric

2- Rafsanjani’s Daughter: Opposition to FATF against National Interests

3- Saudis’ Harsh Reaction to Two US Senate Resolutions

Etemad:

1- First Arab President Visits Damascus after 7 Years: Syria Crisis Close to End Point

2- Figures of Anti-Iran Campaign

What We Should Know about N. America’s Economic Terror against Iran

Ettela’at:

1- Huge Oil, Gas Reserves Discovered in Iran

New Oil Discoveries to Replace 70% of Oil Extracted in Past 40 Years

2- Moscow: US’ Missile Defence Systems in Europe within Range of Russia

3- Iran, Russia, Turkey FMs to Meet in Geneva

Haft-e Sobh:

1- US’ Futile Attempt against Iranian Flights

A Report on Repercussions of US Sanctions against Iranian Airlines

Iran:

1- Don’t Humiliate Our Arab Brothers: Rouhani’s Aide to Americans

2- Airbus’ Effort to Be Exempted from Sanctions

Iran, France Seeking Full Implementation of Plane Purchases

Javan:

1- Trump: China Lagging behind, Paris Burning, We’re Very Good!

2- Qatar: We Should Interact with Iran Whether We Want It or Not

3- Sudanese President Visits Damascus as First Arab Leader in 8 Years

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Europe’s Financial Mechanism Includes All Types of Goods

2- French PM: We Made a Mistake We Didn’t Listen to People

3- Qatar FM: UAE, Saudi Arabia Sources of Instability in Mideast

4- Washington Post: Trump Has Questioned Future of US

Kayhan:

1- Iran Air: Europeans Not Giving Us Fuel

2- France Protests a Domestic Issue: Iran Foreign Ministry

3- 500,000 Palestinians Attend 31st Anniversary of Hamas Establishment

Resalat:

1- Former ISC Official: Iran among Top 10 Countries in Stem Cells

Iran Has Reached Level of Scientific Theorization

Setareh Sobh:

1- Senate Releases Documents on Russia’s Interference in 2016 Elections

Sobh-e Now:

1- Against Americanization of France: Analyst

2- Trump’s Isolation on Verge of Government’s Shutdown