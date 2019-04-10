The US administration’s designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “foreign terrorist organization” and Iran’s reciprocal move to blacklist the US CENTCOM, and consider the US government as a “state sponsor of terrorism” remained the top stories today.

The remarks by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the US’ move, and the Iranian parliament’s support for IRGC by wearing its uniforms also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Putin: We’re against Trump’s Decision on Golan

2- Japan Extends N. Korea Sanctions for Two More Years

3- Rouhani: US’ Move against IRGC Rooted in Their Grudge

4- Pentagon: Rules of War Not Changed for Our Forces in Mideast

5- Takht-Ravanchi Appointed Iran’s New Ambassador to UN

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani: Our Patience towards Europe Not Out of Weakness

2- Iran Leader: US’ Move against IRGC Will Get Nowhere

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Trump’s Trap: IRGC Shouldn’t Start Any Attack

2- Trump Seeks to Change Arab-Israel Conflict into Iran-Israel Conflict

Besharat-e Now:

1- Trump-Netanyahu Give and Take for Israeli Elections

2- US’ Decision against IRGC Grabs Headlines across the World

3- Iran Successfully Bypassing US Bans: Latest Statistics of Iran’s Oil Sales

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Patience Not Permanent: Rouhani

2- Erdogan in Decisive Dilemma: A Report on Consequences of AK Parti’s Defeat

3- Official: US Forces in Region Won’t Be Treated as Normal Soldiers Anymore

4- US’ Unwise Move to Create Crisis: Rouhani’s First VP

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: US Can’t Even Think of Our Defence Power

2- All Lawmakers in Iran Wear IRGC Uniforms at Parliament

Ettela’at:

1- Parliament’s Triple-Urgency Plan to Declare US Army ‘Terrorist Organization’

2- 4 US Troops Killed in Taliban Attack near Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan

3- Iran Leader: US Wicked Move against IRGC Not to Get Anywhere

Iran:

1- Iran’s Ambassador to New York: Veteran Diplomat in UN

2- Rouhani Shows All-Out Support for IRGC

* IRGC to Get More Popular in Iran, Mideast Day by Day

3- Iran President Unveils 114 New Nuclear Achievements

Jame Jam:

1- How Trump Harmed Himself? 4 Reasons Why US Decision Will Finally Harm US

2- IRGC Has 80 Million Members: Iranians Post Comments with #I’m_IRGC_Member Hashtag

Kayhan:

1- IRGC to Turn Persian Gulf into Graveyard of US Soldiers

2- How Much Serious Is Trump about His IRGC Decision?

3- New York Times: Thousands of US Soldiers in Danger after Trump’s Mistake

Sazandegi:

1- Division in US over IRGC: Defence Secretary Was against Trump’s Decision

2- Hope against Imperialism: Reformists, Conservatives Working on Bill against US

3- Iran Leader: US Will Get Nowhere with Such Moves

4- Rouhani: IRGC’s Popularity to Grow

Setareh Sobh:

1- MPs Wear IRGC Uniform, Express Full Support for It

Shargh:

1- China, EU Stress Commitment to JCPOA

2- Iran Parliament to Counter US Congress by Passing Bill on Reinforcing IRGC