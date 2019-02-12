12th International Tourism Exhibition Kicks Off in Tehran

Farhad Aminian, an organizer of the event, said in a press conference that “660 Iranian companies as well as 57 companies from 12 countries” are attending this year’s edition.

“The turnout [of companies] is great this year, and all 31 provinces of Iran are present at the fair.”

The organiser argued that 2,000 square metres of outdoor space and 42,000 square metres of indoor space have been allocated to this exhibition.

According to Aminian, companies from Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Italy, Indonesia, Pakistan, Germany, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Afghanistan have participated at the Tourism Fair.

The exhibition kicked off on Tuesday and will be open to visitors until February 15.