Ex-Sepahan coach: France order, Israeli war forced my Iran exit

“The French government asked all its citizens to leave Iran and did not permit their return,” Carteron said.

“I had no choice but to terminate my three-year contract. It was not a personal decision or a dispute with the club.”

Carteron praised Sepahan’s professionalism and the quality of the squad, noting the team’s strong campaig.

“I was satisfied with my life and work in Isfahan,” Carteron said. “We had a clear three-year plan and were preparing to build the team further. The war changed everything.”

While lauding players and the club atmosphere, Carteron criticized the state of domestic infrastructure.

“The players are very good and the league is strong, but the quality of pitches and training grounds is poor. You cannot play high-level football on such fields,” he said.

Two days after leaving Sepahan, Carteron joined Qatari side Umm Salal. He denied that the move reflected preexisting negotiations: “Umm Salal contacted me shortly after my resignation. It was a straightforward decision given the circumstances.”

Asked about a possible return to Iranian football, Carteron replied positively: “Yes. If an offer comes, I would gladly come back. Iran has one of the strongest football cultures in Asia—passionate fans and high-quality football.”