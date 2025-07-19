Ex-Iranian FM Zarif: Only ‘existential threat’ to Israel is peace

Zarif listed a series of Israeli crimes, including the invasion of Syria, incursions into Lebanon, war against Iran, genocide in Gaza, and the bombing of Yemen. He also cited Israel’s opposition to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and accords related to weapons of mass destruction, as well as its obstruction of peace efforts—even those proposed by the U.S. and the European Union.

“So: War, terror, sabotage, blackmail…show that the only ‘existential threat’ to Israel is Peace,” Zarif wrote on his X account on Friday.