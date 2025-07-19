Media WireForeign Policy

Ex-Iranian FM Zarif: Only ‘existential threat’ to Israel is peace

By IFP Media Wire
Javad Zarif

Former Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif has described peace as the only existential threat to the Zionist regime.

Zarif listed a series of Israeli crimes, including the invasion of Syria, incursions into Lebanon, war against Iran, genocide in Gaza, and the bombing of Yemen. He also cited Israel’s opposition to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Chemical Weapons Convention, and accords related to weapons of mass destruction, as well as its obstruction of peace efforts—even those proposed by the U.S. and the European Union.

“So: War, terror, sabotage, blackmail…show that the only ‘existential threat’ to Israel is Peace,” Zarif wrote on his X account on Friday.

