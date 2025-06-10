IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Ex-Iranian envoy to USSR: Russia may exploit Iran-U.S. talks to advance own interests

By IFP Editorial Staff
Naematollah Izadi, Iran’s last ambassador to the Soviet Union, expressed deep reservations about Russia’s possible involvement in Iran-U.S. negotiations, warning that Moscow may attempt to leverage the situation for its own geopolitical gains—particularly with respect to the Ukraine conflict.

Talking to Entekhab news outlet, Izadi said he doubted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hastily arrange a visit to Tehran unless prompted by Washington.

“If the Americans are asking something of him, then maybe—but I don’t believe Russia is eager to join the Iran-U.S. negotiation game willingly,” he stated.

Izadi voiced concern that Russia might entangle its own standoff with the West over Ukraine with Iran’s nuclear talks.

“They could tell the Americans: we’ll help with Iran if you help us with Ukraine. Or they could tell Tehran: we’ll fix your U.S. issue if you stay in the Ukraine game,” he warned.

While acknowledging Russia’s potential to play a constructive role, Izadi stressed that such mediation would only be beneficial if Moscow refrained from tying its own strategic interests to Iran’s nuclear file.

He concluded that unless Russia adopts a fundamentally different approach, its involvement may only complicate the already delicate negotiations.

