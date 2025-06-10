Ex-Iranian envoy to USSR: Russia may exploit Iran-U.S. talks to advance own interests

Talking to Entekhab news outlet, Izadi said he doubted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hastily arrange a visit to Tehran unless prompted by Washington.

“If the Americans are asking something of him, then maybe—but I don’t believe Russia is eager to join the Iran-U.S. negotiation game willingly,” he stated.

Izadi voiced concern that Russia might entangle its own standoff with the West over Ukraine with Iran’s nuclear talks.

“They could tell the Americans: we’ll help with Iran if you help us with Ukraine. Or they could tell Tehran: we’ll fix your U.S. issue if you stay in the Ukraine game,” he warned.

While acknowledging Russia’s potential to play a constructive role, Izadi stressed that such mediation would only be beneficial if Moscow refrained from tying its own strategic interests to Iran’s nuclear file.

He concluded that unless Russia adopts a fundamentally different approach, its involvement may only complicate the already delicate negotiations.