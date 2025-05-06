IFP ExclusiveViews

Ex-Iranian envoy to UK: EU in a hurry to secure its share amid Iran-U.S. tensions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Seyyed Jalal Sadatian, former Iranian ambassador to the UK, has stated that growing tensions and friction between Europe and the United States have prompted European nations to scramble for influence and leverage in ongoing nuclear negotiations.

Sadatian emphasized the importance of Iran maintaining balanced and strategic engagement with both sides—not merely due to their internal rifts, but in pursuit of its own national interests.

“There is discord and friction between Europe and the U.S., even among the British, who traditionally maintain strong transatlantic ties,” he said. “Iran must consider these dynamics carefully and establish balanced relations with all involved parties.”

Sadatian noted that the Europeans are growing increasingly anxious over the looming expiration of their right to trigger the “snapback” mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to the agreement, they have a three-month window to invoke this provision; if they miss the June deadline, they lose this legal leverage.

“That is why they are acting hastily—not only to preserve their influence but also out of concern that they are being sidelined from the process,” he explained.

